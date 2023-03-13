Wranglers Beat Reign to Extend Winning Streak to Five

March 13, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







Make it five straight wins!

The Wranglers extended their winning streak to five games with a 4-3 win on the road against the Ontario Reign on Sunday evening.

The first three goals the Wranglers scored came from defencemen, as Yan Kuznetsov, Nick DeSimone (1g, 1a) and Ilya Solovyov all lit the lamp. Cole Schwindt scored the game-winner, redirecting home his 14th of the season on the powerplay, while Connor Zary added two assists in the contest.

Dustin Wolf picked up his league-leading 35th win of the season between the pipes with a 22-save performance.

CGY Goal Scorers: Yan Kuznetsov - Nick DeSimone - Ilya Solovyov - Cole Schwindt

Calgary ran into penalty trouble in the first period, giving Ontario three powerplay chances in the opening frame.

The Reign would score first while on the man-advantage. Following a faceoff win Martin Chromiak fired a quick slapshot past Wolf to take the 1-0 lead.

Ontario would add to their lead just over a minute later, after Tobias Bjornfot sent a shot through traffic that hit a body on the way and fluttered over Wolf.

2-0 Reign at the break.

The Wranglers looked determined to start the second, pushing the pace early on and eventually cutting into the lead.

Kuznestov scored his fourth of the season as he walked into a great shooting area and powered home a wrist shot that squeezed through Reign netminder, Matthew Villalta, to make it 2-1. Kevin Rooney and Colton Poolman assisted on the goal.

Calgary would complete the comeback in the third period with three-straight goals.

First, DeSimone took a pass from Zary, drove the net and deked to the backhand, slipping the puck through Villalta to tie the game. 2-2.

Then, Solvoyov teed up a perfect pass from Jeremie Poirier and blasted home his second goal of the season to give the Wranglers the lead.

Less than a minute later, the Reign took a double minor for high-sticking - and on the ensuing advantage - Schwindt tipped home a point shot from DeSimone to extend the lead.

Ontario would make things close late in the game, as Tyler Madden notched his 16th of the season at the 18:20 mark of the frame, but the Wranglers would ultimately hold on for the 4-3 win.

The Wranglers have the next few days off before they head to Tucson to face the Roadrunners for a two-game set beginning on March 17, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2023

Wranglers Beat Reign to Extend Winning Streak to Five - Calgary Wranglers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.