Blackhawks Recall Hardman and Robinson from Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has recalled forwards Mike Hardman and Buddy Robinson from the Rockford IceHogs.

Hardman, 24, has skated in 49 contests with Rockford during the 2022-23 campaign recording 16 points (4G, 12A).

Robinson, 31, made his Blackhawks debut this season on Oct. 12 at Colorado and has posted 19 points (9G, 10A) in 45 games with the IceHogs this season.

