Rookie Rolston Joins Rockford After Signing with Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Ryder Rolston on a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2025-26 season ($895,000 salary cap hit). Rolston will report to the Rockford IceHogs.

Rolston, 21, appeared in 27 games with the University of Notre Dame during the 2022-23 campaign, posting 20 points (7G, 13A). His seven goals and 20 points each ranked third on the team, while his 13 assists shared third best among all Fighting Irish skaters.

A native of Boston, Massachusetts, Rolston dressed in 93 collegiate games with Notre Dame from 2020-23, totaling 53 points (18G, 35A). During his sophomore season in 2021-22, Rolston tallied career highs in goals (10), assists (17) and points (27).

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward skated in 42 games with the Waterloo Blackhawks (USHL), registering 33 points (16G, 17A). He also competed in 106 games with the U.S. National Team Development Program from 2017-19, totaling 70 points (46G, 24A).

He's the son of former NHLer and Stanley Cup Champion, Brian Rolston.

