Weekend Preview: November 1-2

October 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are set to play the weekend on the road starting Friday night and finishing with the first trip over the border.

Friday, November 1st at Niagara:

The two teams at the top of the Central Division square off for the first time this season, playing another five times after this game. The new-look IceDogs currently sit ranked 8th in the CHL Top 10 and lead the Central Division with a 10-3-0-0 record. Niagara Captain, Kevin He currently sits fifth in the league scoring race with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) while Brad Gardiner leads all Colts with 13 points (8 goals, 5 assists). The Colts will see two familiar faces in Jack Brauti and Blair Scott on the opposite side of the ice after trading them to Niagara in August.

Saturday, November 2nd at Erie:

The Otters and Colts meet for the second time in back-to-back weeks with the Otters winning the first match 2-1 last Thursday night at Sadlon Arena. That game saw Colts Captain Beau Jelsma return to the lineup and score the Colts lone goal. The last visit to Erie Insurance Arena saw the Colts victorious with a 6-3 score on 02/05/2024. This game marks the first of three trips over the border with the Colts looking for revenge against the Colts.

Other notes:

Colts rookie, Parker Vaughan is away at the IIHF U17 World Championship with Hockey Canada in Sarnia. Vaughan will suit up in his first game for Canada Red on Sunday vs Finland at 7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.