Storm's Ryan McGuire Suspended for Seven Games

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Guelph Storm forward Ryan McGuire has been suspended for a total of seven games dating back to the regular season game of October 25, 2024. This supplemental discipline follows McGuire being assessed a major penalty for checking to the head along with a game misconduct with 6:41 remaining in the third period of the aforementioned game that took place against the Flint Firebirds.

The OHL's Department of Player Safety, led by newly appointed Director Greg Kimmerly has allotted three games within the seven-game suspension being attributed to the hit itself, citing that it falls into the category of "reckless disregard" for an opponent. An additional four games of the suspension have been attributed to McGuire's repeated offences in the area of checking to the head dating back to last season.

McGuire has already served two of the seven games, and will be eligible to return to the Storm lineup on November 15 when they host the Niagara IceDogs.

