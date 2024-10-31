The Road Ahead: First 3 in 3 & a New Bulldog Czechs In

October 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs kept their point streak alive last week, extending it to seven games and going 5-0-2 over that span. The Dogs pushed the defending champions London to overtime before falling 4-3, and kept the Petes out of the win column after defeating them 4-3 in a shootout.

The Bulldogs (6-3-2-0) look to keep their point streak alive with three games at the end of the week.

Game 1: Friday, November 1st vs Erie Otters

The Bulldogs open their week at the Civic Centre as they host the Erie Otters (6-4-1-1). The teams split their two matchups last season.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs are getting a boost to their defense group, as NHL first-round pick Adam Jiricek will play his first game in Brantford on Friday. After getting Tomas Hamara back from AHL Belleville, Jiricek makes their d-corps even more dangerous. Jiricek and Hamara will look to help the Bulldogs in their push to climb the OHL standings.

Top 2025 NHL Draft Prospects Face Off:

On top of Adam Jiricek playing his first game in a Bulldogs uniform, Brantford will be welcoming to town two top prospects for the upcoming NHL Draft. Erie's Matthew Schaefer and Malcolm Spence, who both project to be high picks in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, will take on Jake O'Brien (another projected first round pick for next summer's draft) in Brantford on Friday night.

Spence leads the way scoring-wise between the three highly touted prospects, with 14 points this year to O'Brien's 10 and Schaefer's 3.

Game 2: Saturday, November 2nd vs Sudbury Wolves

The Bulldogs play their second game of the week against conference rival, Sudbury Wolves (7-5-0-0). The two teams split their four matchups last season.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs went 2-2 last season against the Sudbury Wolves, winning both games at home but failing to win on the road. Brantford will look to keep up their home winning streak against the Wolves, and Nick Lardis will look to keep his hot-streak against Sudbury alive. Lardis buried four goals in three games he played against the Wolves last season, and will aim to keep his streak alive on Saturday.

Game 3: Sunday, November 3rd @ Oshawa Generals

The Bulldogs will close their brief homestand and wrap up their weekend by heading to Oshawa to play last year's OHL finalists, the Generals (7-6-1-0). The Generals won five out of eight matchups between the two teams last year.

Storyline to watch:

Top spot in the East Division is up for grabs, and Sunday's game will likely decide who holds the #1 seed for the time being. After holding it for the last couple of weeks, the Bulldogs were recently passed by Oshawa winning five of their last six games. The Bulldogs have three games in hand over the Generals and will look to take the division's top spot back on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.