OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for October

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for October, including a small number of games played in September to begin the 2024-25 regular season.

Player of the Month - Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Player of the Month for October, leading the league with 17 goals over 13 games with a plus/minus rating of plus-8. Misa, who added nine assists to his stat line for a total of 26 points, has been held without a goal just twice so far this season, and has recorded at least one point in all 13 of his outings. Misa's start to the season was headlined by a hat-trick as part of a four-point effort on Sept. 27th against the Soo Greyhounds. He enters November having scored in five consecutive games. Misa is the first Spirit player to earn OHL Player of the Month honours since Eric Locke in February 2013.

A 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont., Misa was selected by the Spirit as an exceptional status player with the first overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-1, 185Ib. centreman has accumulated 68 goals, 89 assists and 157 points over 125 regular season games with the Spirit, tacking on an additional 19 points (7-12--19) over 28 playoff contests. Misa, who hoisted the Memorial Cup with Saginaw this past June, was included as an A-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List. He'll compete as a member of Team CHL in the upcoming CHL/USA Prospects Challenge slated to take place on Nov. 26th and 27th in London and Oshawa.

Also considered for the award this month, Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires put up 27 points (7-20--27) over 12 contests. NHL Draft prospect Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads was also a standout, registering 25 points (12-13--25) over 11 games to begin the campaign.

Defenceman of the Month - Luca Marrelli (Oshawa Generals)

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Defenceman of the Month for October, leading blueliners with 17 points including eight goals and nine assists over 14 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-13. Marrelli's eight goals, just one of which has come on the power play while two have been game-winners, lead OHL blueliners. Marrelli has been held off the scoresheet just three times and he enters November with multi-point outputs in three consecutive games. Marrelli is the first Generals defender to earn OHL Defenceman of the Month recognition since Michael Del Zotto in December 2008.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Marrelli has recorded 114 points (19-95--114) over 201 OHL regular season games since being selected by the Generals with their fifth-round (81st overall) pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-2, 184Ib. defender helped Oshawa win an Eastern Conference title last spring, producing 13 points (2-11--13) over 21 playoff games. Marrelli was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the third-round (86th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for the award this month, London Knights defenceman Sam Dickinson returned from the San Jose Sharks to produce 15 points (7-8--15) over his first 10 games of the season. Windsor Spitfires blueliner Anthony Cristoforo was also excellent, leading the OHL with a plus/minus rating of plus-20 while recording 12 points (2-10--12) over 13 games.

Goaltender of the Month - Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Windsor Spitfires netminder Joey Costanzo is the OHL Goaltender of the Month for October, playing to a 9-1-0-0 record with a 1.90 goals-against average, .934 save percentage and one shutout. Costanzo has surrendered more than two goals in a game just twice so far in 2024-25, steering the Spitfires to the top of the West Division standings. The fourth-year veteran came out of the gate with nine consecutive wins to start the season, making 30+ saves on four different occasions. Costanzo becomes the first Spitfire to get the nod as OHL Goaltender of the Month since Michael DiPietro in December 2016.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Costanzo owns a career mark of 50-40-2-3 with a 3.96 goals-against average, .882 save percentage and two shutouts over 106 career regular season matchups between Windsor and Niagara. The 6-foot-1, 174Ib. Costanzo was the first goaltender chosen in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, going in the second-round (23rd overall) to the Niagara IceDogs from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this month, Owen Flores of the Niagara IceDogs was impressive, playing to a 7-1-0-0 record with a 2.26 goals-against average and .935 save percentage. Edmonton Oilers prospect Nathan Day of the Flint Firebirds turned aside 280 shots, going 6-4-0-1 with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.

Rookie of the Month - Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

First overall 2024 OHL Priority Selection choice Ethan Belchetz is off to a great start, being named October's OHL Rookie of the Month with 12 points including four goals and eight assists over 12 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6. Belchetz led OHL rookies in points (12) and shots on goal (41) to begin the campaign, with two of his four markers coming shorthanded. His six-points effort (4-2--6) on Sept, 28th vs. Kitchener was the most productive single game performance by a 16-year-old rookie in the OHL since March 2010. Belchetz enters November with points in each of his last two outings and joins teammates Cole Davis (November 2023) and Liam Greentree (March 2023) in earning Rookie of the Month honours.

A 6-foot-5, 226Ib. 16-year-old from Oakville, Ont., Belchetz was chosen by the Spitfires with the first overall pick of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. Last year's OHL Cup MVP was instrumental in leading the Oakville Rangers to a championship title in the annual showcase. Belchetz is set to represent Canada White in the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge taking place in Sarnia beginning on Sunday.

Also considered for the award this month, Sarnia Sting forward Beckham Edwards had 11 points (6-5--11) in his first 14 OHL games. Draft eligible forward Filip Ekberg of the Ottawa 67's put up 10 points (5-5--10) over 12 contests.

