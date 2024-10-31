Luca Marrelli Declared OHL Defenceman of the Month

October 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals are proud to announce that Luca Marrelli has been named as one of OHL's Performers of the Month in October, coming on top in the Defenceman category.

In 14 games played so far in the 2024/25 regular season, Marrelli has already secured 17 total points with eight goals and nine assists. Just over a month in, Marrelli has already surpassed his career-best in the goal department, proving why he is known as one of the top defencemen in this league. Marrelli's eight goals, just one of which has come on the power play while two have been game-winners, lead OHL blueliners.

Marrelli has been held off the scoresheet just three times and he enters November with multi-point outputs in three consecutive games. Marrelli is the first Generals defender to earn OHL Defenceman of the Month recognition since Michael Del Zotto in December 2008. Snappy and smart with his passes, vision, and positioning, Marrelli ensures his teammates can grab solid opportunities when he is on the ice, and knows how to finish a play when the opportunity presents itself.

Back in June, Marrelli was selected in the 3rd Round, 86th overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets, in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

Named on Oshawa's leadership squad just a few weeks ago, Marrelli has already proven his capabilities of being a leader both on and off the ice. Marrelli was selected 81st overall by the Generals in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection Draft and completed his first season with 62 games played and 12 points. His second season is where Marrelli found his groove, with 28 points in 58 games. He then spent last season playing 67 games and a total of 57 points, coming second in team-leading assists with 51. With his current hot streak, Marrelli is on pace to make his fourth season his best one yet.

GensNation's next opportunity to see Marrelli continue his momentum is TOMORROW! Your Generals will host the Sarnia Sting for our annual Country Night. Grab your seats here!

Can't make it tomorrow? Your Generals stay put this weekend as on Sunday, November 3rd they have a matchup with the Bulldogs at the TCC.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.