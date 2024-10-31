Spirit Forward Michael Misa Named OHL's Player of the Month for October

October 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for October, including a small number of games played in September to begin the 2024-25 regular season. Top 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit is the OHL Player of the Month for October, leading the league with 17 goals over 13 games with a plus/minus rating of plus-8. Misa, who added nine assists to his stat line for a total of 26 points, has been held without a goal just twice so far this season, and has recorded at least one point in all 13 of his outings. Misa's start to the season was headlined by a hat-trick as part of a four-point effort on Sept. 27th against the Soo Greyhounds. He enters November having scored in five consecutive games. Misa is the first Spirit player to earn OHL Player of the Month honours since Eric Locke in February 2013.

A 17-year-old from Oakville, Ont., Misa was selected by the Spirit as an exceptional status player with the first overall pick of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection. The 6-foot-1, 185Ib. centreman has accumulated 68 goals, 89 assists and 157 points over 125 regular season games with the Spirit, tacking on an additional 19 points (7-12-19) over 28 playoff contests. Misa, who hoisted the Memorial Cup with Saginaw this past June, was included as an A-rated prospect on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List. He'll compete as a member of Team CHL in the upcoming CHL/USA Prospects Challenge slated to take place on Nov. 26th and 27th in London and Oshawa.

Also considered for the award this month, Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires put up 27 points (7-20-27) over 12 contests. NHL Draft prospect Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads was also a standout, registering 25 points (12-13-25) over 11 games to begin the campaign.

