Generals Hope to Sting Sarnia, Sweep Season Series

October 31, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - The Generals will look to extend their winning streak to three games and take both games against the Sting this season. When the two teams last met on Oct. 11 it was a tight game that saw Oshawa come out on top. Tyler O'Toole scored his first career OHL goal in that game forcing overtime and then an eventual shootout where Beckett Sennecke and Colby Barlow scored the two lone goals to win the game.

This time around, the Generals have their full roster and have started to gain chemistry, with a record of 5-3 since their last matchup. But the Sting have also been playing well, winning four and losing three, with one of the three losses coming in a shootout. So, since their last matchup, the Generals have gained one more point than the Sting.

More recently, the Sting has been on a two-game losing streak, dropping both games last weekend to Niagara and London. They will be hungry to snap the streak, while the Generals will look to extend their two-game winning streak.

Players to Watch: Oshawa

Beckett Sennecke (Generals): Sennecke is coming off a tremendous weekend in which he scored a hat trick against the Peterborough Petes and had seven points (5G & 2A) in three games. Sennecke looks even more dangerous alongside Lauri Sinivuori and Luke Torrance as he is driving play and finding empty areas of the ice where he can use his lethal shot to beat goaltenders.

Players to Watch: Sarnia

Mitch Young (Sting): Young is a String defenceman who is currently tied for first on the team in points (11) with Beckham Edwards. Edwards and Alessandro Di Iorio could possibly be absent on Friday with the 2024 U17 World Challenge starting November 1st. Add to the injury to captain Lukas Fischer, and Young will have to carry the load of his fellow defenceman and potentially two missing forwards. Young should see a lot of ice on Friday night.

You can also catch the game on Rogers TV, CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drops at 7:05 P.M.

