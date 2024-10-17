Weekend Preview 10/18-19

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The Ice Wolves travel to Odessa, TX for a pair of games against the Jackalopes, Oct. 18 & Oct. 19. Last season, the Ice Wolves and Jackalopes split the eight game season series four games each. The Jackalopes will look to their returning players to lead their team behind Zachary Benayon, who leads the team in goals scored (5) and total points (11). Benayon is also tied for the team lead in assists (6) with Nick Metelkin. The Jackalopes are even split between the pipes with William Karphed and Aries Caranagi.

For the Ice Wolves they are lead by Bryce Johnson and Andy Earl who lead the team with six points each. Bryce Johnson has the team lead in goals with three, while Andy Earl is tied for the team lead in assists with Ethan Hull at four.

Both games will be available to watch live on NATV.

