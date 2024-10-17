Weekend Preview Versus Philadelphia

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







Danbury is making its first road trip for October this weekend, as it heads down to Philadelphia to take on the Rebels for the first time this season. The Hat Tricks are coming off a weekend sweep over the Northeast Generals, taking a 5-4 shootout win on Friday and a 7-3 win on Saturday. The Rebels are currently on a four-game losing streak heading into this weekend. Philadelphia is coming off getting swept by the New Jersey Titans last weekend.

Last season, the Hat Tricks ended their season playing against the Rebels. Danbury split the series and took Philadelphia out of contention for the 2024 Robertson Cup Playoffs via a comeback after being down 2-1. Philadelphia forward, Charles Panchisin leads the team in points with 11, averaging a point per game. The leading goal scorer for the Rebels is tied between forwards Ryan Bunting, Brayton Frick, and Ruslan Jamaldinov with four apiece. Hat Tricks forward, Gates Omicioli leads the team and league in points with 18 total points in 12 games played. The Hat Tricks also look to grab their first win on the road this season.

You can livestream the weekend series on NATV. Puck drops on the first game on Friday, October 18 at 7:30 p.m. Follow us on social media for game day updates, interviews, and more.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.