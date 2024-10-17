Bruins Look to Bounce Back in Home-And-Home Series

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MN - The Austin Bruins (5-4-0-0) split the upcoming weekend with a home and home series against the St. Cloud Norsemen (5-2-0-2). The Black and Gold make the trip to St. Cloud on Friday the 18th before returning to Riverside Arena this Saturday the 19th.

The Bruins currently sit tied for fourth place with the Minnesota Mallards at 10 points after losing both games against Bismarck last weekend. The Bruins struck first Friday night thanks to Alex Laurenza's third power-play goal of the season. Jackson Rilei scored at 10:33 in the opening frame to send the Bruins into the first intermission with the lead. The Bobcats would take advantage of nine Bruins penalties, scoring five unanswered goals in the last two periods, securing a 6-2 win.

Saturday proved to be a nailbiter. After Bismarck's Calle Arvedson scored just 24 seconds into the game, Jackson Rilei tied things up completing a beautiful passing play with EJ Paddington and Luc Malkhassian. After playing full strength for almost 46 minutes, the Black and Gold killed off three penalties in the third period, including a five minute major. Still tied with under 90 seconds left in regulation, it felt like the game would head to overtime. Keanu Krenn had other plans as the Bobcats forward broke through the defense and flipped the game winning goal over Devin Rustlie's shoulder, keeping the Bobcats undefeated on the season.

Malkhassian's two assist weekend helped him to a league leading 12 helpers, with his 15 points good for a shared third place with Maine's Laurent Trepanier. The Bruins penalty kill returned to form despite the many trips to the box on Friday, allowing just two power play goals on 12 chances throughout the weekend.

The Norsemen leapfrogged the Bruins in the standings after splitting their series with Minot last weekend. St. Cloud spoiled the Minotauros home opener with a 3-1 victory on Friday before having the tables turned with a 4-1 loss Saturday night.

Forward Bronson Hunt led the weekend with three assists including two in Friday's win. Top scorer Peyton Mithmuangneua was held scoreless on just two shot attempts. The Aldergrove, British Colombia native had previously been top ten in the NAHL in scoring, fell into an eight-way tie for 14th with four goals, nine assists and 13 points.

Puck drop in St. Cloud on Friday is scheduled for 7 pm with play-by-play coverage provided by David Koier on NATV (nahltv.com).

Saturday's puck drop from Riverside Arena is 7:05 pm for Albert Lea Youth Hockey Night. The Bruins will be giving away 2024-25 season magnet schedules presented by Cheers Liquor Store. Magnet schedules are available for the first 300 fans at Saturday's game.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be found at Tickets.AustinBruins.com.

