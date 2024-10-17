Tauros Trade for Forward Aidan Dres

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minot Minotauros News Release







The Tauros have acquired Amarillo Wranglers' forward Aidan Dres in return for future considerations in a trade.

Dres, who is a native of Montreal Canada, comes to the Tauros by way of Amarillo where he netted three goals through six games played for the Wranglers. Prior to that, Dres played for the Rockland Nationals of the CCHL where he totaled 14 goals and 10 assists in 22 games played last season.

When asked about being traded to Minot Dres said, "I'm happy about it. It's a lot different than where I was but I'm excited and ready to play this weekend." Dres continued, "It's a super professional feel, a lot more than I've seen in the past and attention to detail is really high."

Tauros' head coach Cody Campbell sees Dres as an asset moving forward for a multitude of different reasons including his size and ability to score while on the ice.

Campbell said, "He's a big body that has a history of scoring and we think it is something that will continue to add to the depth of our forward group, so we're excited to have him. I think he has a lot of different tools that I think he should be able to use pretty well in this division."

Campbell also noted how impressed he was with the awareness on the ice that Dres has displayed while playing in the league while also being able to use his size to his advantage when wearing teams down.

Campbell said, "He's a big kid who has a good stick. He seems to have a really good sense of awareness on the ice so we think he'll be able to produce for us offensively on the ice and to add another big body that can wear on teams."

Dres will be added to a forward group that has impressed early in the season having netted 18 goals through seven games for Minot.

The Tauros will travel to Mason City this weekend to take on the North Iowa Bulls where Dres is expected to make his Tauros debut.

Edward Nieman, www.minotauroshockey.com

