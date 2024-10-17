Maine Returns to Maryland as Top Two Teams in East Clash Again

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

As the season turns a month old, the Maryland Black Bears and Maine Nordiques once again hold the top two spots in the East Division, with Maine (8-2-1) holding a one-point lead over Maryland (8-3-0) for the top spot in the division. This weekend, the two teams will battle again for the top spot in an opening weekend rematch at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

The Black Bears return to Piney Orchard Ice Arena after its first road series against the Rochester Jr. Americans. Maryland fell in game one 2-0 despite a strong 35-save performance from Benji Motew. The next night was a different story, as the Black Bears came back from a first period deficit to score four second period goals. Forward Isac Nielsen scored twice and got help with goals from forward Luke Rubin and defenseman Sebastien Brockman. Rochester pushed back in the third, scoring twice, but it was not enough to overcome the Black Bears as they secured a 4-3 win. Motew made 38 saves in the winning effort.

The Maine Nordiques are on a four-game win streak they've been riding since October. Maine came out on top this past weekend with two hard-fought victories over the New Hampshire Mountain Kings. The first game of the set resulted in a 4-3 Nordiques shootout win, with forwards Ethan Rosenoff, Shane Kozlina, and defenseman Peter Luecke scoring during regulation. Rosenoff and forward Tomek Haula scored in the shootout to help spark Maine to the win. Goaltender Carter Richardson made 29 saves in regulation and overtime along with stopping both shootout attempts he saw to help the Nordiques secure the win. Forward Laurent Trepanier took over in game two, scoring a hat trick to help Maine to a 4-2 win. Forward Zion Green scored the Nordiques' other goal and Richardson made 27 saves.

The last time these two teams met was a close, physical affair as both teams opened their season. Maryland overcame a 2-0 deficit in game one with regulation goals from forwards Trey Hinton and Markas Samenas, responding to goals from Kozlina and Emil Tavernier. Forward Kareem El-Bashir scored the game-winning goal in overtime for a 3-2 win, Maryland's first win of the year. Maine responded with a strong defensive effort in game two, with goaltender Mathew DellaRusso making 27 saves and getting two goals from Trepanier and goals from Kozlina and forward Ethan Wongus for a 4-0 win.

Players to Watch

Carter Richardson (G, MNE): Carter Richardson has returned to the Nordiques lineup and made an instant impact, accumulating a 5-1-0 record, a 2.097 goals against average, and a .930 save percentage. Richardson is facing Maryland for the first time since the 2024 East Division Final in May, where despite holding Maryland to one goal in the first three games with two shutout efforts, the Black Bears won the series in five games to advance. Richardson let up five goals in a win-or-go-home game-five loss before being pulled early in the third period in his last appearance in Maryland.

Luke Rubin (F, MYD): Luke Rubin has been stellar in his new, increased role with the Black Bears this season. The Fulton, Maryland native has been the hot hand in scoring goals as he rides a six-game goal streak heading into Friday's match-up with Maine, scoring one goal in each game. In his season debut against the Nordiques on September 13, Rubin recorded an assist in the 3-2 overtime win.

Puck drop will be at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, October 18, and Saturday, October 19, at Piney Orchard Ice Arena. All games can be streamed on NAHLTV.

