Brahmas Narrowly Edge Wranglers in 7 Round Shootout

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

North Richland Hills, TX - The Lone Star Brahmas defeated the Amarillo Wranglers 2-1 at NYTEX Sports Centre in a 7 round shootout in the second game of a two game set.

Amarillo and Lone Star met for the second time on the season and the weekend after the Brahmas took the previous matchup 5-2 the night prior. Once again, Lone Star relied on goaltender Jack Spicer between the pipes. The Wranglers turned to Charles-Antoine Girard, who in search of his first NAHL win, made his second career start.

The first period was scoreless, and despite the Brahmas having two power play chances to the Wranglers one in the opening frame, it was Amarillo that led the shot count 13 to 9 at the end of the period. The Wranglers were creating chances in the Brahmas zone in the first period, but were unable to beat Spicer.

In the second period the Wranglers had three power play chances and continued to test the Brahmas netminder, but ultimately it was Lone Star that cashed in first, as Leo Bergstrom found the back of the net with 3:22 left in the period to put the Brahmas up 1-0. Amarillo outshot Lone Star in the period 8-3 in the second period, but still had yet to solve Spicer.

Back and forth play in the third period led to both Girard and Spicer having to make spectacular saves to keep the puck out of the net. Hungry to tie the game, the Wranglers line of Jacobson, Aleslov, and Pesek combined for the tying score with 8:10 left in regulation to tie the game up at 1-1. Pesek fired the initial shot on goal as Jacobson punched in the rebound to beat Spicer and tie the game. Both sides continued to use the transition game to try and notch the go-ahead goal, but regulation proved to not be enough time as the game went to overtime.

Both goaltenders showcased their abilities in overtime as the extra ice in the 3 on 3 session proved to be advantageous to both teams. Girard made a series of saves on rushes and breakaways to keep Amarillo alive, as Spicer did the same for his club. Neither goaltender could be solved in overtime, so a shootout was necessary.

It took seven rounds, but ultimately the Brahmas game away with the victory with Ryan Comishock scoring the shootout's only goal to win the game for the defending champs. Girard stopped 17/18 including 6/7 in the shootout in what was a spectacular performance between the pipes.

The Wranglers will be back in action in Shreveport on 10/18 and 10/19 to wrap up the 11 game road trip to open the season. Watch the Wranglers battle the Mudbugs on NATV or listen in to audio on YouTube.

