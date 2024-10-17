Weekend Preview vs Elmira

October 17, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The resurgent New Jersey Titans will head to Elmira, New York, for the first time this weekend when they visit the Elmira Aviators for a pair of games this weekend.

Elmira enters the weekend in 4th place in the crowded East Division with a record of 6-5-0. The Aviators snapped a three game slide in their last game, defeating the Johnstown Tomahawks 7-3 last Saturday on home ice. Elmira is currently in the midst of their longest home stand of the season, with the games against New Jersey serving as the fifth and sixth games of the 10 game stretch. The expansion team is led up front by Clarence Beltz, with 5 goals and 7 assists in 11 games. Former Northeast General Andrew Delladonna, acquired via trade three weeks ago, has recorded 4 points in 4 games since being dealt. Carson Barnes and Adam Prokop have split time in the Elmira crease, with Barnes leading the way with a 4-2-0 record, recording a 3.05 GAA and .910 save percentage.

For New Jersey, the Titans have won their last four games, including a sweep last weekend against Philadelphia. Holding a 5-6-1 record, New Jersey is in fifth place and trail Elmira by a point in the standings. Jack Hillier has recorded 10 points during the winning streak, and was named the Bauer East Division Star of the Week on Monday for his efforts. Austin McNicholas remains the starting goaltender, holding a personal record of 4-4-1 with a 3.50 GAA and a .902 save percentage, stopping 69 of 75 shots last weekend against the Rebels.

The Titans play their first games in New York's Southern Tier since the 2022 playoffs beginning Friday, October 18th at 7:30pm, and Saturday, October 19th at 7:00pm at the LECOM Events Center. Titans fans are encouraged to select the "Away" option when tuning in via NAHLtv.com.

