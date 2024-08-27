Week 9 Western Conference Player of the Week: Napheesa Collier

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phee's high-level performances have placed her in MVP-worthy conversations. In Week 9, she averaged 25.6 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game, which earned her the Western Conference Player of the Week honors.

