Liberty Tops Mercury 84-70

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







On Monday, the New York Liberty (26-5) overcame the Phoenix Mercury (16-15), 84-70.

At 26-5, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 31 games in franchise history.

The Liberty's 10-0 run from 6:23 of the fourth quarter to 5:03 of the fourth quarter was the team's 35th scoring run of 10 or more consecutive points in 2024, setting the all-time WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10+ points in a single season, per Elias Sports Bureau.

New York held Phoenix to nine points in the first quarter for the lowest-scoring first quarter by a Liberty opponent since 2018.

The Mercury also finished the opening quarter without an assist, marking the second time the Liberty held an opponent to zero assists in a single quarter this season, which is the most in the WNBA.

New York forced the Mercury into 22 turnovers, which is the most by a Liberty opponent this season.

The Liberty recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 102nd consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday, August 28 at 10:00 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.

KEY RUNS

Q1: New York went on an 18-7 run from the 8:35 mark of the first to the 1:14 mark of the first quarter.

Q2: Phoenix went on a 13-5 run from the 9:46 mark of the first to the 6:42 mark of the second quarter.

Q3: New York went on a 13-4 run from the 7:36 mark of the third to the 1:18 mark of the third quarter.

Q4: New York went on a 10-0 run from the 6:23 mark of the fourth to the 5:03 mark of the final frame.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Breanna Stewart led the Liberty offense with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists to go along with one block and a steal. Breanna scored or assisted on the Liberty's first nine points of the game and tied her season high for assists in a single half with five assists in the first half. Stewart recorded at least 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in a single game for the 25th time in her career, which is the second-most in WNBA history.

Courtney Vandersloot moved into the WNBA's top 20 all-time in career games played (419) and finished with a season-high 16 points on 63% (5-8) shooting from the field and 75% (3-4) shooting from beyond the arc. Vandersloot added four assists, two steals and a block while tying her season highs with six rebounds and three free throws made. With four rebounds in the first quarter against Phoenix and five rebounds in the first half, Courtney also tied her season highs for rebounds in a single quarter and in a single half.

Sabrina Ionescu finished with 13 points, five assists, and four rebounds. The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month for July also made three three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 54, which is the third-longest such streak in WNBA history. With her rebound at 0:34 of the second quarter, Ionescu passed Kia Vaughn for sixth in total rebounds throughout Liberty franchise history (764). Sabrina also recorded three steals before halftime to set her season high for steals in a single game.

Jonquel Jones recorded 15 points and a game-high seven rebounds with two steals in the win. Jones made 60% (3-5) of her three-point attempts and tied her high for three-pointers made in a Liberty uniform with three.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton returned from a nine-game absence to play her 100th career game in a Liberty uniform. Laney-Hamilton came off the bench to record nine points and three assists while tying her season high with three steals and making both of her free-throw attempts.

Nyara Sabally made 60% (3-5) of her shots from the field and scored six points in the first half to tie her career high for points in a single half. Sabally recorded at least one steal and one block for the eighth time this season, which is the fourth-most among second-year players.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.