Mystics Edge Seattle

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







Mystics Game Notes:

The Mystics had season-high rebounding in today's win, outrebounding the Storm 42-33.

The Mystics brought down 14 rebounds in the first quarter alone, tied for the most rebounds in a quarter in franchise history (five times; last: Sep. 4, 2020).

Stephanie Dolson led the Mystics in rebounds with 10, her second time this season with double-digit rebounds

This was the second game this season the Mystics have had five players with 5+ rebounds in the same game (last: Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Stefanie Dolson, Aaliyah Edwards, Jade Melbourne, 8/20/24 vs. SEA)

The Mystics bench scored 30 points tonight, led by Emily Engstler (12) and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough (11) each with double-digit scoring efforts.

The Mystics currently rank second in the league in bench points per game averaging 25.0, behind the Los Angeles Sparks (25.3).

The Mystics outscored the Storm 17-8 in fast break points

The Mystics' 17 fast break points mark a season-high and the most fast break points the team has scored since the 2018 season (18, 7/19/18 at DAL)

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics in scoring for the second-straight game with 20 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

After her two steals tonight, Sykes (295) needs five more steals to reach 300 in her career, and eight more steals to reach 100 with the Mystics

This was the first time this season Sykes has had 20+ points in back-to-back games

Emily Engstler was the next highest scorer, leading the Mystics bench with 12 points and had a season-high nine rebounds and three steals

Eight of Engstler's nine rebounds came in the fourth quarter, marking her most rebounds in a single quarter of her career (Previous: 6, Q1, 5/10/22)

Engstler's three steals tie her career-high, a mark she has not hit since June 5, 2022

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough also had a productive night, scoring 11 points off the bench with two blocks

With her 11 points tonight, Walker-Kimbrough now has 211 points off the bench this season and needs nine more bench points this season to surpass her previous high of 219 (2019 season)

Julie Vanloo completed the double-digit scorers for the Mystics with 11 points, including three made threes

With 57 made threes this season, Vanloo is tied for 12 th all-time in threes made in a rookie season and needs to make five more threes this season to break into the top 10 all time

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.