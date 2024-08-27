Arike Ogunbowale to be Recognized at Dallas City Hall

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - Dallas Wings sixth-year guard Arike Ogunbowale will be recognized at Dallas City Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 28, for her achievement in winning the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game MVP award. Ogunbowale will be honored by Mayor Eric Johnson along with City Council Members within Council Chambers at City Hall at 9 a.m. CT. The recognition and meeting are open to the public.

Ogunbowale was named the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player after setting records for most points in a quarter, half and game while leading Team WNBA to the 117-109 win over Team USA on July 20 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz.

Ogunbowale, who was making her fourth All-Star Game appearance, scored a single-quarter record 21 points in the third before adding 13 in the fourth to finish with a record 34 points in the game. All 34 of her record-setting points came in the second half to establish a single-half standard.

After finishing the opening 20 minutes 0-2 from the field with zero points and two assists, Ogunbowale came alive in the third, shooting 6-10 from the field, 5-7 from three, while adding four more assists and two steals to go with her 21 points. Over the final 10 minutes, the 5-8 Notre Dame graduate went 4-8 from the field and 3-6 from deep to finish with a game-best 34 points off 10-of-20 shooting, an 8-of-13 mark from three, six assists, two steals and three rebounds in 31 minutes.

Following the conclusion of the game, Ogunbowale was named MVP, marking the second time she earned the distinction. Ogunbowale also earned the honor at the 2021 All-Star Game, which also featured a Team WNBA vs. Team USA format. She becomes the fourth player in WNBA history to earn multiple All-Star Game MVP trophies, joining Maya Moore (2018, 2017, 2015), Swin Cash (2011, 2009) and Lisa Leslie (2002, 2001, 1999).

The Wings last visited Dallas City Hall on April 24, when City of Dallas Council Members approved a 15-year, $19 million use agreement for the Dallas Wings to play in the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas Memorial Arena, beginning in 2026.

