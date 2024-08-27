Atlanta Dream 79, Indiana Fever 84

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream (10-19) vs. Indiana Fever (14-16)

Game 29| August 26, 2024 | Gateway Center, Atlanta GA

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Indiana 22 30 18 14 84

Atlanta 17 21 21 20 79

Game Leaders Indiana Atlanta

Points Mitchell (29) Charles (28)

Rebounds Boston (11) Coffey (9)

Assists Clark (7) Canada (6)

Notes:

The Atlanta Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the fifth time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Fever moves to 33-29 overall and 20-10 when playing in Atlanta.

Charles headlined the Dream with a season-high 28 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Her performance marked her sixth game of the season scoring 20+ points.

Howard followed with 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

Atlanta shot 34.5% from 3-point range on night and 83.3% from the free throw line.

Q1:

Gray answered an early Fever run by knocking down two consecutive 3-pointers with assists from Canada and Howard.

All the Dream's first-quarter field goals came from behind the arc, where it shot 50% as a team. Atlanta held Indiana to 16.7% shooting from the 3-point line in the first quarter.

Canada and Gray combined for 12 of the Dream's 17 first quarter points. Howard followed with three points, two rebounds and one assist.

Lorela Cubaj set a season high for minutes in a quarter, registering 5:43 of game time off the bench. Cubaj was one of three Dream players to record two boards in the first.

Q2:

Charles anchored the Dream offense in the second, powering the offense herself for almost three full minutes to total eight points.

Canada then found Charles for a layup to mark her twelfth point of the quarter, forcing an Indiana timeout. The center shot 6-for-9 in the quarter.

Atlanta recorded six assists in the second quarter, as guards Caldwell and Canada dished two assists apiece.

The Dream continued to shoot 50% from 3-point range, going 2-for-4 from beyond the arc as a team in the second.

Q3:

Following a Howard 3-pointer, the Dream put together an 8-0 run with three points from Howard, three points from Canada and two points from Charles to close the third quarter.

Charles scored in double-digits for the second consecutive quarter, this time going 4-for-5 from the floor for a team-high 10 points.

Howard followed with six points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Dream outscored the Fever in the paint (8-2) and in second chance points (7-0) in the third.

Q4:

Atlanta's third quarter run continued into the fourth, growing into a 10-2 run.

A minute later, a Haley Jones and-one jumpstarted another Dream run, this time 18-7.

As the Dream cut away at the Fever lead, Coffey found Charles for a layup to bring the Dream within five of Indiana, 71-76.

Following an Atlanta timeout, Canada found Howard for a 24-foot 3-pointer to bring it to 74-76.

With 53 seconds left to play, Caldwell pitched it to Coffey for a 3-pointer to bring the Dream within one possession of the Fever, 79-82.

Howard, Charles and Coffey combined for 17 of the Dream's 20 in the fourth.

