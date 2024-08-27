Caitlin Clark Named WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week during the August 15-25 portion of the regular season schedule, the league announced today. Clark has already received WNBA Rookie of the Month honors in May and July this season also.

In the Fever's first three games after the Olympic break, Clark ranked third among all players in the WNBA for scoring as she averaged 25.0 points per game to go along with 9.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds per contest. Last week, Clark became the franchise rookie leader in made 3-point field goals with 81, passed Ticha Penicheiro's record of 224 assists to become the WNBA all-time rookie leader in assists and also joined Aliyah Boston and Tamika Catchings as the only players in franchise history to score at least 500 points in a rookie season.

On August 16 during Indiana's 98-89 win against the Phoenix Mercury, Clark scored a team-high 29 points, dished out a game-high 10 assists and pulled down five rebounds, which marked her 10th double-double of the season. Against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, Clark recorded 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds, which was her 11th game of the season recording at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Clark has also recorded at least 20 points and six assists in six of her last seven games. Clark continues to lead the league in assists averaging 8.3 assists per game and leads all rookies in scoring (17.9 ppg), steals (1.4 spg), field goals made (169), free throws made (116) and minutes per game (35.3 mpg).

Following a two-game road stretch, the Fever return home to face the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. on Bally Sports Indiana and NBA TV.

