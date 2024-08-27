A'ja Wilson's 42 Points Not Enough as Wings Upend Aces, 93-90

August 27, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS (August 27, 2024)-A'ja Wilson poured in a season-high 42 points Tuesday evening, but it wasn't enough as the Dallas Wings (8-22) scored the final 4 points of the game to escape with a 93-90 win. The loss dropped the Aces a half game behind Seattle and into 5th place in the WNBA standings.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 25, Dallas 18)

The Aces jumped out to a 21-8 lead with Jackie Young scoring 9 points, and Wilson and Chelsea Gray chipping in with 6 apiece. Defensively, Las Vegas limited the Wings to just 4 of 14 from the field over that stretch. Dallas ended the period on a 10-4 run to close the gap. Young's 9 points led all scorers, while Satou Sabally paced the Wings with 6. Dallas made just 8 of 24 shots from the field and committed 5 turnovers, but they grabbed 5 offensive rebounds en route to a 7-2 advantage in second-chance points. Las Vegas made 11 of 20 shots in the quarter.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 42, Dallas 37)

The Aces lead vacillated between 4 and 8 points throughout the period. Wilson scored a quarter-high 11 points, making 5 of 7 shots from the field, however the rest of the Aces went 1 for 7 from the floor for 6 points. Dallas made 9 of 17 shots and were led by Sabally's 6 points.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 69, Dallas 61)

Dallas scored the first 5 points of the quarter to tie the score at 42. They knotted things up on 2 other occasions in the period, but were never able to take the lead. Las Vegas scored the final 5 points of the period to increase its lead to 8 with 10 minutes to play. Wilson went 6 for 8 from the field for a high of 15 points in the 3rd. Both teams went 11 for 19 from the floor.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Dallas 93, Las Vegas 90)

The 4th quarter saw 7 ties and 7 lead changes, all of which came in the final 5 minutes of play. Wilson made 1 of 2 free throws with 46.5 seconds to go to put the Aces up 90-89, but that was the final point Las Vegas would score. Arike Ogunbowale and Sabally each made a pair of free throws, while the Aces missed their final 2 shots of the game, including a Wilson 3 that would have sent the game into overtime. Natasha Howard scored 12 points to lead all scorers in the final stanza, while Wilson's 10 points paced Las Vegas. The Aces made 3 of 9 shots from the field in the 4th, while Dallas made 8 of 15 shots.

KEY STATS

The Wings outrebounded Las Vegas 40-26, including 13-4 on the offensive glass which helped give them a 23-6 advantage in second chance points.

Dallas took 75 shots on the night, while the Aces took 62.

Las Vegas outscored Dallas 18-7 in fast break points.

The Wings outscored the Aces 42-32 in the paint.

Las Vegas went 23 for 30 from the free throw line while Dallas made 15 of their 19 attempts.

The Aces flipped 12 Wings turnovers into 15 points, while giving up 10 points on their own 8 miscues.

GAME NOTES

Wilson extended her streak of consecutive double-digit scoring efforts to 43 games- the longest active streak in the league, and tied for the 17th longest in WNBA history. Should she extend her streak for another 7 games, she will become the first player in league history with multiple double-digit scoring streaks of 50 or more games

Wilson's 6 rebounds give her 1,987 for her career, which are the 30th most in WNBA history. Next up on the list is Tammy Sutton-Brown (29th, 2,010).

Wilson scored 30 or more points for the 9th time this season, which is tied for the 5th most in WNBA history. It is also the 22nd game of 30 or more points in her career, which are the 8th most in WNBA history.

Wilson's 42 points are the most in a WNBA game this season, and the 2nd most in franchise history. She now has 3 games in her career of 40 or more points which are the 2nd most in WNBA history.

Gray handed out 2 assists to give her 1,583 for her career-the 8th most in WNBA history. Candace Parker is 7th on the list with 1,634 dimes.

Wilson scored 42 points and now has 4,573 for her career (35th in league history), while Hayes scored 3 to give her 4,506 (36th), Penny Taylor lists 34th on the list with 4,606 points

Wilson's 16 made field goals are the most in a game in the WNBA this season.

NEXT UP

The Aces return home for a Friday, Aug. 30, meeting with the Atlanta Dream (10-19). Tip at Michelob ULTRA Arena is at 7 pm PT, and the game is being broadcast nationally on ION.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.