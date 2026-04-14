Week 6 Player of the Week: Markus Anderson: USL Championship
Published on April 14, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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The USL Championship today announced the Team of the Week presented by SiteOne for Week 6 of the 2026 regular season, with Brooklyn FC forward Markus Anderson voted Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording one goal and two assists to lead his side to a 3-0 victory against the Charleston Battery on Saturday night at Maimonides Park.
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 14, 2026
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