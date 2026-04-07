Week 5 Player of the Week: Amando Moreno: USL Championship
Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Amando Moreno of El Paso Locomotive FC is your Week 5 @play_efootball Player of the Week!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026
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