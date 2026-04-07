USL El Paso Locomotive FC

Week 5 Player of the Week: Amando Moreno: USL Championship

Published on April 7, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC YouTube Video


Amando Moreno of El Paso Locomotive FC is your Week 5 @play_efootball Player of the Week!

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 7, 2026


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