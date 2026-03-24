Week 3 Player of the Week: Emilio Ycaza: USL Championship
Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Coming through in the Ã°Ââ¢ËÃ°Ââ¢Â¡Ã°Ââ¢ÂªÃ°Ââ¢©Ã°Ââ¢ËÃ°Ââ¢Â Ã°Å¸Â¥Â¶ Emilio Ycaza of the @CharlestonBattery is your Week 3 @play_efootball Player of the Week!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC Men at Lexington SC - Brooklyn FC
- Siaha, Anderson Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Hartford Athletic
- Casciato, Cicerone Earn USL Championship Team of the Week Honors - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Rendon & Quinn USL-C "Team of the Week" - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Lands Two on USL Championship Team of the Week - San Antonio FC
- Beaudry Named to USL Team of the Week - Week 3 - Loudoun United FC
- Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Week Honors for Week 3 - Charleston Battery
- Owen Damm Named to USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 3 - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Welcomes USL-C Newcomer Brooklyn FC To Kentucky Wednesday Night - Lexington SC
- Open Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Steel City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Sporting JAX Men Seeking First Win against Miami FC in Midweek Match - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Jojea Kwizera Called up to Rwanda National Team for 2026 FIFA Series - Rhode Island FC
- Wilton Rancheria and Republic FC to Build Sacramento's Largest Professional Sports Venue - Republic Stadium to Seat 20,000+ - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Promotes Mark Warburton to President of Soccer, Continuing Club's Momentum on and off the Pitch - Sporting Club Jacksonville
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