Week 3 Player of the Week: Emilio Ycaza: USL Championship

Published on March 24, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







Coming through in the Ã°Ââ¢ËÃ°Ââ¢Â¡Ã°Ââ¢ÂªÃ°Ââ¢©Ã°Ââ¢ËÃ°Ââ¢Â Ã°Å¸Â¥Â¶ Emilio Ycaza of the @CharlestonBattery is your Week 3 @play_efootball Player of the Week!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.