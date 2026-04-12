Week 20: Halifax vs Vancouver
Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video
Halifax leads for much of the game but a 4th quarter hat trick from Jesse King makes the Warriors victorious.
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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026
- Buchanan, Byrne Power Bandits to 7th Straight Win in Wire-To-Wire Fashion over Rochester - Buffalo Bandits
- Colorado Clinches Home Playoff Game Via 13-11 Victory over Saskatchewan - Colorado Mammoth
- Mammoth Secure NLL Quarterfinals Matchup at LOUD HOUSE - Colorado Mammoth
- "It's a Blessing and a Curse" FireWolves Unable to Come back vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves
- Wings Postgame: Wings (11) vs. Desert Dogs (5) Final - Philadelphia Wings
- Knighthawks Shut Down by Buffalo - Rochester Knighthawks
- Calgary Doubles up FireWolves 14-7 - Calgary Roughnecks
- Desert Dogs Fall to Wings in 11 - 5 Loss - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Warriors Get Back to Identity with 8-7 Comeback Win over Halifax Thunderbirds - Vancouver Warriors
- Black Bears Fall to Rock; Set Sights on Halifax - Ottawa Black Bears
- FireWolves Look for Second Straight Win vs Roughnecks - Oshawa FireWolves
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