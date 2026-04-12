Week 20: Halifax vs Vancouver

Published on April 11, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors YouTube Video







Halifax leads for much of the game but a 4th quarter hat trick from Jesse King makes the Warriors victorious.

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National Lacrosse League Stories from April 11, 2026

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