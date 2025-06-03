Week 2 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Allisha Gray

June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream YouTube Video







In her 8th season, Allisha Gray takes home her first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors

With 26.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG, she led the Atlanta Dream to a 2-0 undefeated week.

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.