Week 2 Eastern Conference Player of the Week: Allisha Gray
June 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream YouTube Video
In her 8th season, Allisha Gray takes home her first-ever Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors
With 26.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 4.0 APG, she led the Atlanta Dream to a 2-0 undefeated week.
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Atlanta Dream Statistics
