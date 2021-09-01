Wednesday's Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Wednesday night's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and Wilmington BlueRocks has been postponed due to the expected severe weather in the New York area. The game is not expected to be made up. Those with tickets to Wednesday's game can exchange their tickets AT THE MAIMONIDES PARK BOX OFFICE ONLY for up to one calendar year for any Cyclones game of their choosing - based on availability.

The Maimonides Park Box Office will be closed on Wednesday, but will re-open on Thursday at 11:00 AM.

The Cyclones will return to action on Thursday, September 2nd at 7:00 PM when they take on Wilmington for Thirsty Thursday with 1/2 off beers.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from September 1, 2021

Wednesday's Game Postponed Due to Rain - Brooklyn Cyclones

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.