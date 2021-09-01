Gomez and Moclair Lead Asheville to Shutout Win

GREENVILLE - The Asheville Tourists won their season-best fourth straight road game on Wednesday night in style against the Greenville Drive. Cesar Gomez and Mark Moclair combined to pitch Asheville's third shutout victory of the season, a 4-0 win at Greenville.

Gomez, who is the third Tourists pitcher to make his High-A debut this week, spun six scoreless frames with four strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander scattered seven hits and became the 66th player to appear in a game with the Tourists this season.

Moclair picked up right where Gomez left off. Mark pitched the final three innings, did not allow a hit, struck out four, and only walked one. Moclair was credited with his team best fourth save of the season. The Seffner, Florida native has not allowed more than two runs in an outing in any of his last ten appearances.

Offensively, Asheville did most of their damage early in the contest. Justin Dirden hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning after Shay Whitcomb reached on a one out double. Whitcomb made it 2-0 in the second with another double followed by a pair of wild pitches.

Luis Santana doubled the advantage with a two-run Home Run to left in the top of the fourth inning. It was Santana's fifth Home Run of the season. Whitcomb finished 3-for-4 while Santana, and the red hot Wilyer Abreu each had two hits.

With the win, the Tourists evened up the season-series with their division rivals at ten games apiece. The two teams still have four games remaining in the series with Thursday's contest scheduled for 7:05pm.

