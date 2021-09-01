Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods look to get back into the win column after losing their last series to the Rome Braves.

Sunday... The Hot Rods dropped the series finale against the Rome Braves on Sunday, 5-3. Curtis Mead led the offensive charge with a solo homer, while Taj Bradley tossed five scoreless innings in his fifth start with Bowling Green. Bradley lowered his ERA at the High-A level to 2.52 during his outing. The loss marks the 36th and final time that the Hot Rods and Braves played this year.

New Arrival... Three new players were added to the roster last week for the Hot Rods. The new series welcomes in another new face to Bowling Green, this time LHP Jose Lopez. The southpaw posted a 4.48 ERA and a 3-6 record over 22 games for Low-A Charleston. Out of his 22 games, 12 were relief appearances and 10 were starts. During the month of August, Lopez hurled 16.0 innings with 17 strikeouts while walking just seven. He finished also August with a monthly low 2.25 ERA.

Tied at the Top... After hitting nine home runs over the last week, Bowling Green is tied for the MiLB lead in long balls. They are tied with AAA Las Vegas Aviators for the top spot with 174 homers. The AAA Omaha Storm Chasers are close behind with 173 home runs this year. Bowling Greens High-A East opponent Greensboro Grasshoppers are in fourth place with a 164.

Double-Digit Dingers... Hill Alexander collected his 10th homer in a Bowling Green uniform on Saturday against Rome. He is now the ninth Hot Rods hitter to reach the double-digit homer mark. Alexander is just the sixth active Bowling Green player to have 10 or more homers with Greg Jones, Ruben Cardenas, and Niko Hulsizer all moving up to AA Montgomery.

Getting Close... With his 21st bomb of the year, Evan Edwards is tied for second place in single-season home runs in Hot Rods history. Edwards and Ronaldo Hernandez ('18) are tied at second place, just one behind franchise leader Derek Dietrich, who had 22 homers in 2011. Jordan Qsar is also within striking distance of the record. He is currently sitting in third place with 20 homers in 2021. Grant Witherspoon has put himself in fifth place with 18 homers this season.

Sunday's Notes... Mead had his 14th multi-hit game of the season... Edwards had his 12th multi-hit game of the campaign... This was the 10th time this season Edwards had two hits in a game... This is the first series loss for Bowling Green since May 25th through the 30th against the Asheville tourists... Sunday was the 36th and final game this year against the Rome Braves... BG finished with a 23-13 record this season against the Braves... The Hot Rods lead the all-time series 31-17... Bowling Green is 45-18 this year when scoring first... They are 15-25 when being outhit... The lefty is enjoying a five-game win streak that dates back to July 14th. As the entire team's ERA rose over the month of August, so did Doxakis'. During four starts in August, he finished with a 2-0 record and an 8.50 ERA while striking out 18 and walking five.

