Homestand Promo Preview: Locals' Summer

September 1, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The Tourists (of Asheville) have left town and the BlueClaws are back for one final homestand of 2021 - Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic Institute!

Tuesday, September 7th: Dollar Hot Dogs (Rothman Orthopaedic Institute), Post-Game Fireworks (Fantasy Island Amusement Park), Silver Sluggers Tuesday (Bartley Healthcare)

Wednesday, September 8th: White Claw Wednesday ($5 White Claws concourse wide), Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

Thursday, September 9th: Post-Game Fireworks (New Jersey Natural Gas), Thirsty Thursday (95.9 WRAT), Medusas de Jersey Shore (New Jersey Natural Gas)

Friday, September 10th: Post-Game Fireworks (New Jersey Lottery), Autism Awareness Night (Sunny Days Sunshine Center)

Saturday, September 11th: Salute to Heroes Night, September 11th Remembrance Day with pre-game walk (details here), special post-game fireworks display to honor victims of the 9/11 attacks.

Sunday, September 12th: Fan Appreciation Day (AJ Perri), Kids Eat Free (Sabrett)

Locals' Summer Ticket Special

Locals' Summer, presented by Rothman Orthopaedic, is September 7th - 12th and includes a special Locals' Summer Mini Plan.

The package includes tickets for games September 9th, 10th, and 11th all for just $39! Plus, anyone that orders before September 6th, will get the other three games (September 7th, 8th, and 12th) free - a total of six games for just $39!

To order the package online contact a BlueClaws representative at 732-901-7000 option 3.

