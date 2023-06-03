Webb's Fantastic Start Leads Captains to 2-1 Victory Over River Bandits
June 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 5th of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (25-25) defeated the Quad City River Bandits (26-24) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.
This marks the third win of the series for the Captains, all of which have been by one run.
After a pair of 1-2-3 innings to begin the contest, Quad Cities reached base via walk and a single in the 2nd. Despite a wild pitch putting River Bandits on 2nd and 3rd, Ryan Webb (2-2) escaped the jam with a strikeout. The left-hander pitched a career-high 7 innings and tied a season-high with 8 strikeouts (last on 4/23/23 (G2) vs. Lansing) with 4 hits and 2 walks allowed on 94 pitches (64 strikes).
After the River Bandits left runners on base in the 3rd and 4th innings, the Captains offense reached base for the first time in the 4th with a Nate Furman single. After a Jake Fox (No. 10 Cleveland prospect per MLB.com) single put Furman on 3rd, Fox stole 2nd base for his 3rd steal of the season and allowed Furman to score Lake County's first run of the game via a Quad Cities throwing error.
Webb went on to retire 9 of his last 10 hitters faced in the 5th-7th innings, the lone blemish occurring with a River Bandits single in the 6th.
After a hitless 5th-7th inning stretch for Lake County, the Captains strung together a trio of hits in the 8th to extend their lead. After a Micael Ramirez single, Yordys Valdes hit a 2-out RBI double, his 10th double of the season, to give the Captains a 2-0 advantage. Milan Tolentino added a single at the end of the inning.
After three straight walks to lead off the inning for Quad Cities, a groundout plated their first run of the night. Nevertheless, Tyler Thornton forced a pop out to leave runners on 2nd and 3rd and seal his 6th save of the season.
First pitch for the finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 PM. It will be "Throwback Cleveland History Sunday" at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Óscar González bobblehead courtesy of The Strong Museum of Play. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2023
- Webb's Fantastic Start Leads Captains to 2-1 Victory Over River Bandits - Lake County Captains
- Timber Rattlers Double-up Chiefs, 4-2 - Peoria Chiefs
- Woessner Wows for Wisconsin - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Schobel's Four Hits Leads Kernels Over Lansing 6-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Late Innings Doom Lugnuts - Lansing Lugnuts
- Whitecaps Take Tough Loss, 3-2 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Fort Wayne Celebrates Daisies, South Bend Wins - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dunn's Home Run Lifts Dragons to Comeback Win on Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Take Tenth Straight, Match Franchise Record - Great Lakes Loons
- Loons Use Fast Start to Beat Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Willy Adames to Rehab with Timber Rattlers on Sunday - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Information: June 3 vs. South Bend (Celebration of Women in Sports Night) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start) - Dayton Dragons
- Cubs Rally Falls Just Short in 4-3 Loss - South Bend Cubs
- Captains Tie Season-High with 3 Home Runs in 12-7 Loss to Quad Cities - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lake County Captains Stories
- Webb's Fantastic Start Leads Captains to 2-1 Victory Over River Bandits
- Captains Tie Season-High with 3 Home Runs in 12-7 Loss to Quad Cities
- Dion's Dominant Start, Cairo's Inside-The-Park Home Run Guide Captains to 2-1 Victory
- Captains' Pitching Allows 11 Runs as River Bandits Even Series
- Nick Chubb and Others Announced for Greg Newsome Celebrity Softball Game at Classic Auto Group Park on June 24th, 2023