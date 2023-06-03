Webb's Fantastic Start Leads Captains to 2-1 Victory Over River Bandits

June 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the 5th of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (25-25) defeated the Quad City River Bandits (26-24) by a final score of 2-1 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks the third win of the series for the Captains, all of which have been by one run.

After a pair of 1-2-3 innings to begin the contest, Quad Cities reached base via walk and a single in the 2nd. Despite a wild pitch putting River Bandits on 2nd and 3rd, Ryan Webb (2-2) escaped the jam with a strikeout. The left-hander pitched a career-high 7 innings and tied a season-high with 8 strikeouts (last on 4/23/23 (G2) vs. Lansing) with 4 hits and 2 walks allowed on 94 pitches (64 strikes).

After the River Bandits left runners on base in the 3rd and 4th innings, the Captains offense reached base for the first time in the 4th with a Nate Furman single. After a Jake Fox (No. 10 Cleveland prospect per MLB.com) single put Furman on 3rd, Fox stole 2nd base for his 3rd steal of the season and allowed Furman to score Lake County's first run of the game via a Quad Cities throwing error.

Webb went on to retire 9 of his last 10 hitters faced in the 5th-7th innings, the lone blemish occurring with a River Bandits single in the 6th.

After a hitless 5th-7th inning stretch for Lake County, the Captains strung together a trio of hits in the 8th to extend their lead. After a Micael Ramirez single, Yordys Valdes hit a 2-out RBI double, his 10th double of the season, to give the Captains a 2-0 advantage. Milan Tolentino added a single at the end of the inning.

After three straight walks to lead off the inning for Quad Cities, a groundout plated their first run of the night. Nevertheless, Tyler Thornton forced a pop out to leave runners on 2nd and 3rd and seal his 6th save of the season.

First pitch for the finale of this week's six-game series between the Captains and River Bandits is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 PM. It will be "Throwback Cleveland History Sunday" at the ballpark, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an Óscar González bobblehead courtesy of The Strong Museum of Play. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.