TinCaps Game Information: June 3 vs. South Bend (Celebration of Women in Sports Night)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (21-28) vs. South Bend Cubs (25-24)

Saturday, June 3 | 6:35 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, IN

LHP Bodi Rascon vs. RHP Richard Gallardo

Video: Bally Live app | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: TinCaps SS Jackson Merrill bashed 3 hits, including a double, and starting pitcher Ryan Bergert spun 6 shutout innings as Fort Wayne fought off South Bend late to win, 4-3, on a 90-degree Friday night at Parkview Field.

CELEBRATION OF WOMEN IN SPORTS: This afternoon, in partnership with Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, the TinCaps unveiled two new monuments at Memorial Park (about 2 miles east of Parkview Field) to honor the Fort Wayne Daisies of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The monuments feature the names of all 144 team members over the course of the squad's run from 1945-54. The Daisies won 3 regular season titles and reached the championship series 4 times. Former Daisies pitcher Dolly Vanderlip Ozburn will be in attendance today. She also pitched for the South Bend Blue Sox. Meanwhile, Jeneane DesCombes Lesko (pitcher/outfielder for Grand Rapids) and Mary Moore (second base for Springfield and Battle Creek) will also be here. The women will be honored on the field pregame. They'll also sign autographs and take photos with fans on the concourse during the night... Other highlights this evening include first pitches by all-time great Fort Wayne athletes, Sharon Wichman (a Snider High School grad who in 1968, at the age of 16, won Olympic gold in the 200-m breaststroke) and Lashanda Harper (a 1996 Harding HS alum who won a then Indiana record 11 state titles, without a loss, in the 100, 200, long jump, and 4x4)... Former Daisies bat girl Bobbie Snyder Hill will say, "Play ball!" Promotions during the game will also tie into the theme (example: softball speed pitch challenge, "Danica Patrick tricycle race," etc)... After the game, descendants of several formers Daisies will be recognized before the fireworks show... The TinCaps are wearing Daisies replica jerseys that are being auctioned off on TinCapsJersey.com, with proceeds supporting projects to honor the Daisies' legacy.

KIDS CLUB CLINIC: Earlier today 8 TinCaps players (Colton Bender, Marcos Castañon, Keegan Collett, Justin Farmer, Jared Kollar, Carlos Luis, Jakob Marsee, and Kervín Pichardo) conducted a clinic for 55 members of the team's Kids Club. They held stations for hitting, pitching, fielding, and baserunning. The TinCaps Kids Club is free for children 12 and under. Click here to learn more.

FORT WAYNE FAITHFUL: The TinCaps have averaged 4,286 fans per game so far this year across 27 openings, including a pair of sellouts. Fort Wayne's average attendance ranks 2nd in the Midwest League to Dayton, and 3rd overall out of 60 High-A clubs (Greenville, South Atlantic League, is 2nd). Parkview Field is also out-drawing more than half of Double-A ballparks and a few in Triple-A.

STARTING PITCHING: TinCaps starters have the 3rd lowest ERA in the Midwest League (3.25). South Bend starters have the lowest figure at 2.84.

CHICAGO VS. SAN DIEGO: The parent clubs for Fort Wayne and South Bend began a 3-game series Friday night at Petco Park... Chicago took the first game 2-1... 2018 TinCaps pitcher Tom Cosgrove threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. As a rookie, he's yet to allow a run through his first 11 appearances, covering 11 1/3 innings... 2017 TinCap Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4.

HOT CAPS: The TinCaps have won 7 of their last 11 games... They've won back-to-back series and 3 of their last 4 sets... They went 15-11 in May.

BETTER THAN THEIR RECORD: Based off their -3 run differential for the year, the TinCaps project to have a 24-25 record (3 games better than their actual mark)... In games decided by 1 or 2 runs, the 'Caps are 6-15.

JACKSON MERRILL: MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect (highest ranked in MWL)... During his current 6-game hitting streak, slashing .444 / .444 / .556 (1.000 OPS)... Since May 5, leads the MWL in average (.352)... For the season, 7th lowest K% (13%).

