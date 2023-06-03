Loons Use Fast Start to Beat Sky Carp

BELOIT - Nancy Faust thoroughly entertained 1,400 sun-splashed fans with her fantastic organ playing during Beloit's 10-0 loss to Great Lakes Saturday afternoon.

Faust received a rousing ovation after her rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" and Roll Out the Barrel" at the seventh inning stretch.

The action on the field was all Great Lakes, all the time. The Loons opened the game by scoring six runs against Beloit starting pitcher Alex Williams. It marked the 10th straight win for the Loons and the 11th straight loss for the Sky Carp.

Great Lakes added single runs in the third and eighth innings and scored twice in the ninth. The Loons pitching staff was commanding, limiting the Sky Carp to just five hits.

Jacob Berry led the way for Beloit, going 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch.

The Sky Carp and Loons will battle in the finale of their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The Sky Carp players will wear special Paw Patrol jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

