Timber Rattlers Double-up Chiefs, 4-2

June 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release







Appleton, WI- The Chiefs were unable to dig out of an early deficit Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Fox Cities Stadium. With the victory, Wisconsin secured the series win heading into Sunday's finale.

Peoria starter Trent Baker secured two quick outs in the opening inning but a two-out rally got Wisconsin on the board. After a single and a walk, Ben Metzinger doubled home Joe Gray Jr. to make it 1-0. The next batter, Eduardo Garcia, scored Darrien Miller on an infield hit to double the Wisconsin lead, 2-0.

From there, Baker settled in. The right-hander retired seven in a row at one point and kept the deficit at 2-0.

In the fifth, however, a single and a walk forced Baker's exit from the contest. Leonardo Taveras entered with runners at first and second with no one out. Consecutive singles from Gray and Miller pushed the Timber Rattlers lead to 4-0. All four Wisconsin runs were charged to Baker who was tagged with the loss.

The Chiefs offense was held in check by Wisconsin starter Tyler Woessner. The Wisconsin right-hander turned in six scoreless innings Saturday. He punched out seven Peoria hitters.

In the top of the seventh, the Chiefs broke through against the Wisconsin bullpen. Peoria loaded the bases with one out against left-hander Karlos Morales. Midwest League hit leader Nathan Church dug in and promptly singled into right to score a pair of runs, cutting the deficit in half, 4-2. The next batter, Osvaldo Tovalin, grounded into a force out. With runners at the corners and two outs, Brannon Jordan retired Jeremy Rivas to end the threat.

Peoria would get no closer in the 4-2 defeat. The Chiefs stranded a runner at second base in the eighth and went down 1-2-3 in the ninth.

Taveras and Roy Garcia combined to allow just three hits over four innings. The duo punched out eight batters.

Tink Hence will start for the Chiefs in Sunday's finale. First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.