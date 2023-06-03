Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:10 PM Start)

Saturday, June 3, 2023lGame # 50

Day Air Ballparkl Dayton, Ohio l7:10 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26)l Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (28-21) at Dayton Dragons (24-25)

RH Wilkel Hernandez (1-3, 4.26) vs. RH Jose Acuña (3-0, 2.41)

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 7, West Michigan 5. Keyed by a four-run seventh inning, the Dragons erased a three-run deficit to win and even the series. The Dragons collected six doubles and a triple in the game, led by Edwin Arroyo (3 for 4, 2B, 2 RBI), Austin Callahan (2 for 4, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI), Tyler Callihan (2 for 4, 2B, RBI), and Blake Dunn (2 for 5, R). Jake Gozzo pitched two scoreless innings to earn his fourth save.

Current Series (May 30-June 4 vs. West Michigan): The Dragons are 2-2 in the set. Dayton team stats in the series: .254 batting average; 4.7 runs/game; 3 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 3.00 ERA; 5 errors. On the year, the Dragons are 5-5 vs. West Michigan.

In the Standings: The Dragons are tied for third place (East Division), 10 games behind Great Lakes with 17 to play in the first half.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 7-2 over their last nine games. The Dragons won six straight games from May 24-May 30. All six wins were close, low-scoring games in which the winning team (Dayton) scored four runs or less. Dayton pitchers allowed two runs or less in five of the six wins (and three runs in the other).

During the six-game winning streak, Dragons pitchers allowed a total of 10 runs (8 earned) with a team ERA of 1.33. The combined opposing batting average during the six games was .169 (31 for 183).

In May, Dragons pitchers have the best WHIP (Walks + Hits per inning) in all Minor League Baseball (120 teams) (1.07).

In May, Dragons pitchers had a 2.94 ERA to rank first in the MWL (third in Minor League Baseball). Opponents hit .204 against the Dragons in May, also the best mark in the league (fourth best in MiLB), and Dragons pitchers issued the fewest walks in the league in May with 77 in 26 games (tied for second fewest in MiLB).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Julian Aguiar will be a strong contender for both MWL and Cincinnati Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for May. He allowed only one earned run in May covering 22 innings (allowing one unearned run), just seven hits with four walks and 23 strikeouts with an ERA of 0.41. For the year, he leads the MWL in ERA (2.03) and opponent batting average (.154).

Other Dragons starting pitchers have also posted excellent ERAs on the year. Chase Petty has an ERA of 0.56 in just 16 innings (four starts). Jose Acuña (2.41), Hunter Parks (3.24) and Thomas Farr (3.46) also have strong ERAs.

Austin Callahan leads the MWL in doubles with 16 and ranks tied for third in extra base hits with 20.

Edwin Arroyo has three straight multi-hit games, going 8 for 12 (.667) with two doubles.

Justice Thompson over his last 11 games is batting .282 with two home runs, seven extra base hits, and eight RBI.

Ruben Ibarra over his last 10 games is batting .282 with three home runs and 10 RBI.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, June 4 (1:10 pm): West Michigan TBA at Dayton RH Thomas Farr (0-2, 3.46) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

