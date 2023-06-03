Willy Adames to Rehab with Timber Rattlers on Sunday

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Milwaukee Brewers have announced Willy Adames will act as the designated hitter for the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Sunday, June 4 as part of a rehabilitation assignment. The Rattlers host the Peoria Chiefs at 12:10pm at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

Adames was injured when a foul ball hit him in his head as he was leaning on the railing of the Milwaukee dugout during a game at American Family Field against the San Francisco Giants on May 26. Adames has been working out with the Timber Rattlers prior to their games for the last few days. He was cleared for the rehabilitation assignment earlier today.

The Milwaukee shortstop played for two different Midwest League teams in 2014 - the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Bowling Green Hot Rods - but he never played against the Timber Rattlers during that season.

Bernie Brewer will also be at Sunday's game, but it is as part of the mascot being selected as the Fans' Choice Bobblehead giveaway presented by Pick 'n Save. Fans can meet Bernie before and during the game. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will also be wearing their Brewers Sunday jerseys as part of 107.5 The Fan's Brewers Sunday.

Additionally, fans will be allowed on the outfield from 11:00am to 11:30am to play catch prior to this game courtesy of Bug Tussel. As a special treat, Green Bay Preble softball player and Oregon State University recruit Ashley Wolfe will be taking part in Catch on the Field and throwing out a ceremonial first pitch prior to the game.

Timber Rattlers players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Tundraland.

