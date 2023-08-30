Weather Forces Wednesday Night Suspension Between Kannapolis and Fayetteville
August 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - Due to inclement weather and the effects of Hurricane Idalia, Wednesday night's game between the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Atrium Health Ballpark has been postponed.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be seven innings, with a 40-minute break between contests.
Fans with tickets for tonight's game may exchange them for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a future 2023 or April 2024 Cannon Ballers home game, subject to availability. Ticket exchanges must be done in-person at the F&M Box Office located at Gate 1 on West Avenue. Any tickets for tomorrow's game between the Cannon Ballers and Woodpeckers will be valid for both games of the doubleheader.
Fans can purchase tickets for any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.
