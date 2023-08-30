Fireflies Game Postponed Wednesday, August 30
August 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies game scheduled for tonight at 7:05 pm has been postponed due to impending severe weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday beginning at 4:30 pm.
Gates for the game Saturday will open at 4 pm. The Fireflies will play two seven inning contests with a 30-minute break in-between games.
The Fireflies continue their series with the Delmarva Shorebirds tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. RHP Henry Williams (2-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the rubber for Columbia and Delmarva counters with RHP Juan De Los Santos (1-8, 4.09 ERA).
Tomorrow is our final Budweiser Thirsty Thursday of the year. Fans can enjoy $1 fountain sodas, $2 domestic drafts and $3 craft drafts and cocktails. It's also our annual USC game, presented by EF Martin. We'll be giving away a glow in the dark USC rally towel to help you kick-off college football season. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.
