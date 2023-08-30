Wednesday GreenJackets Game Postponed, Rescheduled for Thursday Doubleheader

North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) have postponed their Wednesday, August 30th game against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox) due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as a single-admission, seven-inning doubleheader scheduled for Thursday, August 31st, with first pitch in game one scheduled for 5:05 and gates opening at 4:30. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. The doubleheader marks the beginning of BEE-A-Fan appreciation weekend, where the GreenJackets celebrate the best fans in Minor League Baseball with promotions, giveaways, and FUN!

Fans with tickets for today's game can exchange their tickets for ANY remaining GreenJackets game in the 2023 regular season, including tomorrow's doubleheader, Friday's team autograph session, Saturday's jersey auction and Dog Days In The Park, and Sunday's season finale with fireworks and giveaways as part of BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Weekend! Tickets can be exchanged at the SRP Park Box Office.

The Health Fair, presented by Senior Resource Services, Comfort Keepers and Augusta, Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy which was initially scheduled for today (Wednesday) will now take place Friday, along with the final edition of Baseball Bingo presented by Comfort Keepers.

Augusta wraps up the 2023 home slate this week! The GreenJackets take on the Salem Red Sox from until Sunday in the last home series of the season. Don't miss out on your final chance to see the 2023 GreenJackets in action! To purchase tickets and learn more about the upcoming promotions, games, and more, visit https://www.milb.com/augusta/fans/gj-homestand-preview.

