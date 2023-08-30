Fayetteville Woodpeckers Donate Ticket Proceeds on September 6 for Maui Fire Relief

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Following the recent catastrophic fires in Maui, the Fayetteville Woodpeckers have created a ticket link for the game on Wednesday, Sept. 6, through which $5 of each ticket sold will be donated to Aloha United Way's Maui Relief Fund.

Maui Fire Relief Ticket Link:Aloha United Way Fundraiser (fevogm.com)

Through Aloha United Way's Maui Fire Relief Fund, 100% of proceeds are directed to providing relief and support for those affected by the Maui fires. United Way partners with organizations such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army to distribute funds according to the community's most urgent needs.

On Sept. 6, fans are encouraged to show their support by wearing Hawaiian print shirts to the game. Hawaiian print shirts will also be available in the Birds' Nest Team Store at a discounted rate on this night only. Wednesday, Sept. 6 is the last Waggin' Wednesday of the 2023 season, so fans can bring their pups to the ballpark for $1.00 with proof of up-to-date rabies, distemper, parvo and Bordetella vaccines. Free pup cup treats are available with a concession stand purchase as well. During the game, the Woodpeckers will highlight the 2023 dog show winners in the Waggin' Wednesday Best in Show Finale.

For more information about the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, please visit www.fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.

