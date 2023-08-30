Birds Grab Game One 3-2 over RiverDogs

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans held on to a one-run lead and took down the Charleston RiverDogs in 3-2 in the first game of the series on Tuesday night. With the win, the Pelicans are now 70-50 and 31-24 in the second half. The RiverDogs stand at 62-59 and 35-20 in the second half of the season.

The pitching was the highlight for Myrtle Beach as starter Koen Moreno (7-2) completed his first five-inning outing of his career with one earned run and six strikeouts. After three one-run innings by Erian Rodriguez, Scarlyn Lebron tossed the final inning to earn the save. The Pelicans walked just four in the win.

Myrtle Beach scored early with all three runs coming through in the first five innings. Miguel Pabon (2-4, 2B, RBI) and Reivaj Garcia (1-4, 2B, RBI) hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the top of the second to start the scoring. Brett Bateman topped it off with an RBI single in the top of the fifth.

Charleston threw five different arms with starter Santiago Suarez (1-2) taking the loss after allowing all three runs with one being earned in his 4 2/3 inning start. The bullpen gave up just two hits and no runs after to keep the Birds at three.

The RiverDogs scored in the first inning off a Brayden Taylor (1-4, 2B, RBI) double but he was tagged out at third trying to stretch into a triple. Jhon Diaz (1-4, 3B, RBI) later tripled in the bottom of the sixth to bring the RiverDogs within one.

With Wednesday's game being postponed to a doubleheader on Saturday, the Pelicans and RiverDogs will now meet on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. for game two.

