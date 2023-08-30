Mudcats and Wood Ducks Postponed Wednesday

ZEBULON, N.C. - Tonight's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks at Five County Stadium has been postponed due to expected rain and impact from the impending tropical storm. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, featuring two seven-inning games, on Friday, September 1 beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Five County Stadium.

The Five County Stadium gates will open at 4:30 p.m. for Friday's single admission doubleheader. Game 2 will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

As per team policy, fans may exchange their tickets to Wednesday's rainout for seats to a future regular season home game for a ticket of equal value. There are no cash refunds for tickets or parking. Carolina's remaining regular season home schedule will conclude on Sunday, September 3. The full schedule is available at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

Despite the rainout, Carolina's final homestand will still feature a jampacked weekend of baseball fun including Thirsty Thursday on August 31,Friday Night Fireworks presented by CBS 17 News and The Fall Line in Zebulon on September 1 and Fan Appreciation Weekend with Souvenir Saturday featuring Nine Innings of Giving on September 2 and WakeMed Five County Family Sunday with Carolina's annual batting practice jersey sweepstakes on September 3.

Single-game tickets, group options, luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are all available now by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

Early bird pricing for 2024 full and half season ticket packages, as well as early bird renewal pricing for suite reservations, the DRB Homes Sky Lounge and additional fun group options for the 2024 season are available now through September 10 by visiting www.carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287, and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

