Shorebirds and Fireflies Postponed on Wednesday Night

August 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







COLUMBIA, SC: Wednesday's scheduled game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Columbia Fireflies has officially been postponed due to weather and will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2 starting at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long with the second game coming 30 minutes after game one.

The series continues on Thursday night with Juan De Los Santos (1-8, 4.09 ERA) getting the start against Henry Williams (2-0, 1.80 ERA) for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

