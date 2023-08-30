Shorebirds and Fireflies Postponed on Wednesday Night
August 30, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
COLUMBIA, SC: Wednesday's scheduled game between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Columbia Fireflies has officially been postponed due to weather and will be made up as a doubleheader on Saturday, September 2 starting at 4:30 p.m. Both games will be seven innings long with the second game coming 30 minutes after game one.
The series continues on Thursday night with Juan De Los Santos (1-8, 4.09 ERA) getting the start against Henry Williams (2-0, 1.80 ERA) for the Fireflies. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from August 30, 2023
- Wednesday GreenJackets Game Postponed, Rescheduled for Thursday Doubleheader - Augusta GreenJackets
- Shorebirds and Fireflies Postponed on Wednesday Night - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Fireflies Game Postponed Wednesday, August 30 - Columbia Fireflies
- Birds Grab Game One 3-2 over RiverDogs - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Fireflies Lose Back-And-Forth Game 8-7 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Delmarva Shorebirds Stories
- Shorebirds and Fireflies Postponed on Wednesday Night
- Lynchburg Holds off Delmarva Again to Take Series Lead
- Delmarva Blanks Lynchburg in Series Opener
- Shorebirds Haunted by 7-Run Sixth Inning in Sunday Defeat
- Shorebirds Pull Away from Red Sox to Take Series Lead