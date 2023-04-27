Watch Parties for Playoff Road Games at Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom's uptown location will host watch parties for all remaining road games in the Checkers playoff run!

In addition to showing each game live at the restaurant located at 255 W. Martin Luther King Blvd. in Charlotte, Mellow Mushroom is offering drink specials that include $3 OMB beer, $6 red snapper shots or drinks in honor of the Checkers, and half-priced wine bottles (Wednesday only). Special giveaways and appearances are also in store!

Join us for each of the following Round 2 games:

Wednesday, May 3 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m.*

Sunday, May 7 at 5 p.m.*

* if necessary

