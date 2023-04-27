Firebirds' Offense Helps Take Game One in Colorado

The Firebirds defeated the Colorado Eagles in game one by a score of 6-2 to take a 1-0 series lead in the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Eddie Wittchow netted two goals while Firebirds' captain Max McCormick had a three-point night in Coachella Valley's victory in Colorado.

Mikhail Maltsev opened the scoring and gained a 1-0 lead for the Eagles at the 8:44 mark of the first period. Eddie Wittchow responded for the Firebirds with his first of the postseason as he came down the left wing and wristed a shot past Justus Annunen to make it 1-1. Cameron Hughes and Jeremy McKenna earned the assists at 11:09.

The Firebirds took their first lead of the game on a powerplay goal from Jimmy Schuldt after a cross-checking penalty to the Eagles' Cedric Pare. McKenna moved the puck to David Goyette who spun a pass to Schuldt at the blueline to make it 2-1 at 16:05.

Coachella Valley added two goals in the second period including Wittchow's second of the game (Lind, McCormick - 6:38) and shot from McCormick (Evans, Tennyson - 15:31) that found its way past Annunen. The Firebirds held a 4-1 lead heading into the third period.

Maltsev netted his second of the game to pull Colorado back within two but a quick response from Alexander True regained Coachella Valley's three-goal cushion. True's second of the postseason was assisted by McCormick and Lind just 55 seconds after the Maltsev goal.

Carsen Twarynski buried a feed from Austin Poganski to cap off the scoring and make it 6-2. Ville Petman was awarded the secondary assist at 8:58, less than two minutes after True's strike.

Joey Daccord made 25 saves in the victory that gave the Firebirds a 1-0 series lead. Coachella Valley's powerplay finished 1-for-3 and the penalty kill went 1-for-1.

