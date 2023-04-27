Moose Sign Dante Giannuzzi to Amateur Tryout

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Dante Giannuzzi to an amateur tryout agreement.

Dante Giannuzzi

Goaltender

Born Sept. 3, 2002 - Winnipeg, Man.

Height 6.01 - Weight 183 - Catches L

Giannuzzi, 20, appeared in 41 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks this season. The netminder compiled a record of 23-13-3 to go along with a 3.37 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts. Giannuzzi held a 59-32-10 record along with a 3.07 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and five shutouts during his 109-game WHL career in Portland.

