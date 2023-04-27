Moose Sign Dante Giannuzzi to Amateur Tryout
April 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team signed goaltender Dante Giannuzzi to an amateur tryout agreement.
Dante Giannuzzi
Goaltender
Born Sept. 3, 2002 - Winnipeg, Man.
Height 6.01 - Weight 183 - Catches L
Giannuzzi, 20, appeared in 41 games with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks this season. The netminder compiled a record of 23-13-3 to go along with a 3.37 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and two shutouts. Giannuzzi held a 59-32-10 record along with a 3.07 goals-against average, .896 save percentage and five shutouts during his 109-game WHL career in Portland.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals are on sale now at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. 2023 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games are also available. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 27, 2023
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Tristan Allard to AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Moose Sign Dante Giannuzzi to Amateur Tryout - Manitoba Moose
- Watch Parties for Playoff Road Games at Mellow Mushroom - Charlotte Checkers
- Toronto Marlies Host Utica Comets in Game 1 of Second Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Sign Maxim Barbashev to ATO, Rangers Reassign Ryder Korczak to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Win Game 1 in Overtime - Calgary Wranglers
- Colorado Upended by Firebirds in Game One, 6-2 - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds' Offense Helps Take Game One in Colorado - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.