Colorado Upended by Firebirds in Game One, 6-2

April 27, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







LOVELAND, CO. - Coachella Valley would rattle off four-straight goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and cruise to a 6-2 win over the Colorado Eagles in Game One of the Pacific Division Semifinal series on Wednesday. Eagles forward Mikhail Maltsev netted two goals in the losing effort, as Colorado was outshot in the contest, 39-27. The Firebirds were led by defenseman Eddie Whitchow who notched a pair of goals, while forward Max McCormick collected a goal and two assists. Coachella Valley goaltender Joey Daccord earned the win in net, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced.

Colorado would kick off the scoring when Maltsev sliced between the circles and fed a backhander into the back of the net, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 8:44 mark of the first period.

The lead would be short-lived, as Whittchow skated through the left-wing circle before snapping a wrister that would light the lamp and tie the game 1-1 with 8:51 remaining in the opening frame.

The game's first power play would set up Coachella Valley to grab its first lead of the night, as defenseman Jimmy Schuldt took advantage of traffic in front of the net when he fired a shot from the blue line that would beat Colorado goaltender Justus Annunen, giving the Firebirds a 2-1 advantage at the 16:05 mark.

Still leading 2-1 as the puck dropped on the second period, Coachella Valley would expand its lead when Whittchow found the back of the net from the top of the left-wing circle, putting the Firebirds on top 3-1 at the 6:38 mark of the middle frame.

Coachella Valley would again capitalize on traffic in front of the net when McCormick launched a shot from the blue line that would light the lamp and push the advantage to 4-1 with 4:29 remaining in the second stanza. Each team would generate seven shots in the period, as the Firebirds would carry a 4-1 lead into the second intermission.

The Eagles would scratch back within a pair when Maltesev collected a pass in the slot and blistered a shot past Daccord, slicing the deficit to 4-2 at the 5:32 mark of the third period.

The momentum would quickly swing right back, as Coachella Valley forward Alex True bashed home a chance in the low slot just 55 seconds later to push the Firebirds advantage to 5-2.

A rush down the ice only minutes later would see forward Carsen Twarynski tap a one-timer in the low slot past Annunen, making it 6-2 with 11:02 left to play in the game.

Annunen suffered the loss in net, allowing six goals on 39 shots, as Colorado finished the night 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Semifinal matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with Game Two of the best-of-five series on Thursday, April 27th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

